Take your first look at Marvel's much-awaited heroine

Published 9:38 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel movie has just landed!

Were you one of the many Marvel fans who caught a glimpse of the mysterious Marvel superhero during the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War? We're sure you're more than excited to catch Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel in 2019.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, this superhero film is the twenty-first installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Captain Marvel is set to be released in the US on March 6, 2019. - Rappler.com