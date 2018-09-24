Mendoza represents the Philippines at the San Sebastian International Film Festival this September

Published 2:40 PM, September 24, 2018

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Filipino director Brillante Mendoza's latest thriller, Alpha, The Right To Kill will be joining the roster of films competing in the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain this September.

This is Mendoza's first entry into the highly-acclaimed festival, which runs from September 21 to September 29. Written by Troy Espiritu, the drama is set in Manila and is about the Philippine government’s war on drugs – particularly, the battle between police SWAT teams and the gang of a drug lord.

Aside from Mendoza's film, also competing for the top prize is Felix Van Groeningen’s Brad Pitt-produced Beautiful Boy, Louis Garrel’s A Faithful Man, and Peter Strickland’s In Fabric.

This is Mendoza’s latest feature film since Ma’ Rosa, a drama starring Jaclyn Jose which also landed a premiere spot in the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Jacyln Jose bagged the Cannes Best Actress award that year.

Mendoza directed the controversial series AMO, and was also awarded the Cannes Best Director title in 2009 for his independent film Kinatay. - Rappler.com