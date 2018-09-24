7 Filipino talents were shortlisted by Talenthouse and the Venom Team, including Tom Hardy himself

Published 4:12 PM, September 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - For avid fan artists, there really is nothing quite like seeing your hard work recognized – what more if your talent is recognized internationally, and by your idol himself?

Seven Filipino artists are in luck because they're among the top contenders in Talenthouse’s worldwide Venom Fan Art Contest. Over 3,600 were submitted from all around the world.

For this contest, Talenthouse, a popular online community of art creators and appreciators, collaborated with the Venom Team led by none other than Venom actor Tom Hardy.

Three of the Filipino artists were shortlisted by the Venom Team, while the other four were picked by Talenthouse. All 7 will be vying for the top spot.

Below are the names of the artists and their work:

Venom Team’s Selected Artists

Harrison Espina

Jeuz Sumangil

Christian Brian Gomez

Talenthouse Picks

Don Suratos

JB Villafuerte

Marthin Anthony Millado

John Becaro

Marvel's Venom will be opening in cinemas nationwide on Thursday, October 4. - Rappler.com