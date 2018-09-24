7 Filipino artists among contenders in worldwide 'Venom' fan art contest
MANILA, Philippines - For avid fan artists, there really is nothing quite like seeing your hard work recognized – what more if your talent is recognized internationally, and by your idol himself?
Seven Filipino artists are in luck because they're among the top contenders in Talenthouse’s worldwide Venom Fan Art Contest. Over 3,600 were submitted from all around the world.
For this contest, Talenthouse, a popular online community of art creators and appreciators, collaborated with the Venom Team led by none other than Venom actor Tom Hardy.
Three of the Filipino artists were shortlisted by the Venom Team, while the other four were picked by Talenthouse. All 7 will be vying for the top spot.
Below are the names of the artists and their work:
Venom Team’s Selected Artists
Harrison Espina
Jeuz Sumangil
Christian Brian Gomez
Talenthouse Picks
Don Suratos
JB Villafuerte
Marthin Anthony Millado
John Becaro
Marvel's Venom will be opening in cinemas nationwide on Thursday, October 4. - Rappler.com