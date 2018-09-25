Ready to see Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Deep battle it out in the wizarding world?

Published 11:41 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - As the premiere of the highly-anticipated fantasy sequel nears, many Fantastic Beasts fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the recent release of the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald final trailer and the mystery clues they say lurk within it.

Did you catch them? South Korean actress Claudia Kim’s character has finally been revealed – Nagini... as in the snake.

Also spotted in the trailer is a flashback of Dumbledore and Grindelwald back when they were still students, which is good news to those who miss seeing the famous headmaster of Hogwarts on screen (although years younger now).

The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second movie in Warner Brothers’ planned five-part Fantastic Beasts series, and will also be the tenth among the whole Wizarding World franchise.

The movie follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his fight against Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), a dark wizard, in a pre-Harry Potter world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to be released in the US on November 18, 2018. - Rappler.com