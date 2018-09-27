The movie, starring the detained senator's sons Jolo, Luigi, and Bryan, is a trilogy that tells the story of anti-drug law enforcers, drug traffickers, and drug users

Published 4:00 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jolo Revilla, Luigi Revilla, and Bryan Revilla star in action-thriller Tres. Described as a thought provoking socially relevant trilogy, a movie that relates to the country’s ongoing campaign against drugs.

With the latest offering from IMUS productions, Jolo, Luigi, and Bryan attempt to continue the family legacy started by their grandfather Ramon Revilla in the early 1950s. During the press conference for Tres, the "new generation" of Revillas talked about their dream to provide quality entertainment to fans by reviving the action-thriller genre.

Looking back, Luigi shared that they were reluctant to take on the lead role coming from a showbiz hiatus. It was their father, jailed former senator Bong Revilla, and his confidence in their abilities that ultimately won them over.

“We were expecting na we’re gonna be altogether in one film but he was like, ‘Hindi gusto ko na magbibida kayo sa isa isa niyong story para at least ma-experience niyo na maging ganun,’” Luigi recounted.

( I don't want you to star together in just one movie, I want you to at least experience being the lead, at least.)

Despite still being detained in Camp Crame, Bong has been very hands-on since day one. According to the brothers, almost every detail – from scriptwriting to editing, went through him.

Although disheartened that their father won’t be able to see the final output, Jolo is confident that they have a movie Bong will be proud of.

“Mas maganda itong pelikulang ito kung kasama namin si Bong Revilla. Kumbaga ginawa namin ito para sa kanya and of course na para makatulong rin tayo sa industriya ng aksyon dito sa ating movie industry. But of course wala kaming masasabi sa kanya dahil ultimo nga sa paggawa ng script halos every week pinapupunta niya dun ‘yung scriptwriter and mga directors. Ganun siya katutok hanggang sa huli.”

(It would have been nice if Bong Revilla would be in the movie. In other words, this movie was made for him and of course, to help the action movie industry. But of course, we don't have anything to say because from doing the the script to inputs, he would ask the scriptwriter and directors. That's how meticulous he is.)

“Actually mahirap ito para sa kanya kasi ‘di niya nakikita kung ano ‘yung nagawa namin pero siyempre isang malaking sorpresa ito para sa kanya dahil sobrang ganda nung pelikula at pinaghirapan ng lahat ng nagtrabaho dito and of course most especially the directors.”

(Actually, this was hard for him because he could not see what we did but of course, it's a big surprise from him because the movie is nice and we really worked hard on this, most espeically the directors.)

Richard Somes, who directed Brian’s part of the trilogy titled "Virgo," was all praises for the actor, calling him a “revelation.” According to him, he already saw Brian’s potential in 2005, when he was just starting. For his first lead role, Richard told Brian to throw away any fears he might have to fully immerse himself in the character.

“Ang bilin ko lang sa kanya sa shoot we just have to make this real and we need to follow the plan. You have to be yourself. Throw away apprehension and dilemmas and pressure sa’yo. You need to do it on your own kasi darating din ang panahon na you’re gonna be making a name for yourself. ‘Yung pressure iwala mo muna ‘yun regardless if it’s gonna be a failure or not as long as binuhos mo lahat dun. For me, it was totally a revelation that Brian really delivered 100 percent excellent and very amazing job,” Richard said.

(I just told him that we have to make this real and we need to follow the plan. You have to be yourself. Throw away the apprehensions and dilemmas and pressure. You need to do it on your own because time will come when you're going to be making a name for yourself. Former the pressure because whether it's a failure or not isn't important so long as you poured effort into it.)

Tres is just the beginning for the Revilla brothers. According to Jolo, fans can expect more films, both action and fantasy genre, from IMUS Productions in the future.

“Magkakaroon pa ng madaming projects ang IMUS Production. Definitely with Sen. Bong Revilla. ‘Di naman mawawala ‘yun [fantasy movie] dahil dun nakilala ang IMUS Productions, sa paggawa ng mga fantasy. Definitely gagawa at gagawa ng ganung klaseng pelikula.”

Tres hits theaters October 3. – Rappler.com