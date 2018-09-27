Next year, witness the rise of X-Men’s omega mutant, Jean Grey

Published 2:28 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Missed seeing the X-Men on screen? Save the date - X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set for nationwide release early next year.

The movie follows the challenges of the X-Men as they face one of the most powerful mutants in the universe who also happens to be one of their own – Jean Grey, who's in danger of becoming the Dark Phoenix.

The cast includes Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), franchise veterans James McAvoy (Professor X), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), as well as new additions to the hero line-up like Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), and Jessica Chastain as the rumored villain.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be the twelfth installment in the whole X-Men film franchise, and is the the fourth in the Fox prequel series.

20th Century Fox's X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in Philippine cinemas nationwide on February 6, 2019. - Rappler.com