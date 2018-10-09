PJ Raval's documentary explores Jennifer's violent death and its aftermath

Published 7:31 PM, October 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – By now Jennifer Laude is known as a casualty of transphobia, a tragic figure who embodies the violence that continues to affect transwomen all over the world.

Jennifer was found dead in a motel room on October 11, 2014, with bruises and marks all over her body. After a long trial, her companion that night, US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, was found guilty of homicide in her death, after he turned violent upon discovering that she had male genitals.

To remember the fourth anniversary of Jennifer’s death, DAKILA and the Youth Against Sexual Harassment (YASH) will be screening PJ Raval’s Call Her Ganda, a documentary that explores the story of Jennifer’s murder and the political and legal uproar that came in its wake.

The documentary’s subjects include Jennifer herself, Jennifer’s mother Julita, transgender writer and photographer Meredith Talusan, and labor rights lawyer Virgie Suarez, who represented Jennifer’s family in the murder trial alongside now presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

Call Her Ganda will be screened at 7pm at the University of the Philippines Film Insititute Cine Adarna on October 10, Wednesday. A candle-lighting ceremony will be held before the screening.

A panel discussion will follow the screening, with Atty. Suarez, Call Her Ganda producer Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, and LGBT advocate Noami Fontanos, and Jennifer’s sister Malou Laude in attendance. – Rappler.com