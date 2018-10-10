Director Paul Soriano and lead stars Aga Muhlach and Bea Alonzo talk to Rappler about the high and lows of love, why ‘First Love’ was a wonder to film, and why we should all be willing to take a risk – especially because it’s nerve-wracking

Published 6:16 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There was something about Vancouver. Never be afraid to love. Always be willing to take a risk.

Rappler catches up with director Paul Soriano and actors Aga Muhlach and Bea Alonzo to talk about their latest film, First Love – a story about, well, first love. The director and the stars get candid about why Vancouver (where they shot the movie for over a month) was magical, why it can be easy for reel and real to blur during a movie shoot, and why you should always give love a chance.

Watch the interview and take down notes before the film premieres on October 17. – Rappler.com