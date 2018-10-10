Which films are you watching?

Published 8:00 AM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cinema One Originals festival will run from October 12-21.

Now on its 14th year, the festival is a celebration of all things “flawsome.” True to its tagline, “I Am Original,” each entry hopes to spark discussion on what it truly means to be human – flawed but awesome.

Here are the entries to the Cinema One Originals 2018:

Set in Cebu, A Short History of a Few Bad Things by Keith Deligero is a noir procedural that has sociopolitical underpinnings. It tells the story of a troubled detective (Victor Neri) who struggles to solve a series of grisly killings, while a deep conspiracy works to keep the truth just out of reach.

Double Twisting Double Back, a sports crime film by Joseph Abello, tells the story of a male gymnast (Tony Labrusca) who is diagnosed with mental disorder.

Bobby Bonifacio’s Hospicio tells the story of Leslie (Loisa Andalo), a budding artist who was forced to enter a rehabilitation facility for drug dependency after the death of her sister. Leslie soon uncovers mysteries and secrets in the hospice, which turns out to be haunted.

Carl Papa returns with a brand new animated musical feature titled Paglisan. It tells the story of Crisanto (Ian Veneracion) and Dolores (Eula Valdez) as they try to make their marriage work after Crisanto was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Rod Singh’s Mamu; and A Mother Too tells the story of a middle-aged transgender woman (Iyah Mina) who finds herself becoming a surrogate mother to her transgender niece.

Pang MMK is a continuation of a Maalaala Mo Kaya episode from over 20 years ago, which was also written by now-director John Lapus. After losing contact with his father for years, a young man (Neil Coleta) finds himself at his estranged father’s funeral.

Entirely shot on an iPhone, Whammy Alcazaren’s Never Tear Us Apart, which was originally called Fisting, tells the story of an aging spy’s (Ricky Davao) attempt to find cure for his wife after she was preyed upon by a monster named Shadow. It also stars Meryl Soriano and Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

Rayn Brizuela’s Asuang is a story about a once ruthless and fickle God of Bicol who turns to social media to regain his former glory and fame.

Charliebebs Gohetia’s Bagyong Bheverlyn follows a heartbroken woman (Ruffa Mae Quinto) as she goes on a mission to find happiness in order to save the country from a typhoon made of her own feelings.

Catch all the films from October 12 to 21 at theaters in Trinoma, Glorietta, Gateway, Santolan Town Plaza, Powerplant; in Cinelokal theaters – SM North Edsa, SM Megamall, SM Manila, and SM Sta. Mesa and in alternative cinemas – FDCP Cinematheque Manila, UP Cine Adarna, Cinema ‘76, Black Maria Theater, and Cinema Centenario.

Ticket prices are at P200 in major and alternative cinemas and P150 for students and SM CineLokal theaters. – Rappler.com