Marvel Studios is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a movie marathon of all 16 films nationwide

Published 2:57 PM, October 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Missed seeing your favorite superheroes on screen? Marvel fans, assemble! The Marvel Cinematic Universe is celebrating a super decade of blockbuster hits with its 10th Anniversary Movie Marathon happening nationwide.

Fans can now relive the cinematic experience of their all-time favorite Marvel movies for only P100 per title. Sure, there's always Netflix and even YouTube movies but there's something distinct about watching a full-length feature in a movie theater, isn't it?

Kicking off the superhero saga with Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, fans can enjoy the first film of the whole MCU, all the way to this year’s acclaimed releases, such as Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

These films include Iron Man, Thor, Thor The Dark World, Thor Ragnarok, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-man, Ant-man and The Wasp, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 1, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, The Avengers, Avengers Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers Infinity War.

From October 13 to 21, 2018, moviegoers can catch any of these 16 Marvel films at the following participating cinemas: SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM Davao, SM Seaside, SM Manila, SM Sta. Mesa, SM City Fairview, SM Aura, Trinoma, Centrio, Glorietta 4, Gateway, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons North Tacloban, Robinsons Pavia Iloilo, Vista Daang Hari, Vista Pampanga, Vista Bataan, Power Plant, Greenhills Promenade, Festival Mall Cinemas, and Eastwood Cinemas.

A special bundle ticket is also available which allows access to all 16 films for P1,200, plus a limited edition poster.

Marvel Studios' next films include Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, set to hit theaters in 2019. -Rappler.com