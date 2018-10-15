Many fans can't wait to see how the on-screen dynamics of these two well-loved celebs will play out

Published 4:02 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the country’s hottest young heartthrobs in one film? Yes, please.

Carlo Aquino will be starring alongside Nadine Lustre for the movie Ulan. Carlo himself confirmed his involvement in the Viva Entertainment project by posting a photo of them on set.

This is Nadine's first romance movie without her real- and reel-life partner James Reid.

The film will reportedly focus on the premise of self-love and self-acceptance, with Xian Lim, Marco Gumabao, and AJ Muhlach as part of the cast. Ulan is directed by Irene Villamor, the woman behind Sid & Aya and Camp Sawi.

What about her on and off-screen partner James Reid? Nadine Lustre cleared the air about working with new people. "It’s just work. Kung ano 'yong makakapagpabuti sa project (whatever will help the project best). I mean, I trust Viva [Entertainment] naman and, of course, it’s for the good of the film," she said.

Shooting for the film is ongoing, but no premiere date for Ulan has been announced just yet. -Rappler.com