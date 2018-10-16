We talk to the director and star of the Cinema One Originals entry has much to say

Published 2:10 PM, October 16, 2018

In a world of social media hot takes, influencers, and connectivity overload, a movie like Asuang is inevitable. An official entry to the Cinema One Originals Festival 2018, Asuang documents the efforts of the titular god of Bicol to "regain his former glory and fame but to no avail."

Asuang (played by Alwyn Uytingco) turns to social media, is approached by Seers who want to stop the end of the world. "On his track to retirement, he was approached by the Seers to help them stop Armageddon. Along with a group of sinful misfits, Asuang will go on a quest, against his nature, to help mankind... Or so he thinks he will," reads the rest of the movie synopsis.

That the movie is a joy to watch is a given... but what is it trying to say?

Rappler catches up with director Rayn Brizuela and lead actor Alwyn Uytingco to talk about what Asuang is trying to say and why people should catch it while it's out.

