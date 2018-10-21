FULL LIST: Winners, 2018 Cinema One Originals Festival
MANILA, Philippines - The 2018 Cinema One Originals festival has come to a close, and the results of this year’s triumphant entries are in. (READ: FULL LIST: Cinema One Originals Festival 2018 entries)
The film festival, now on its 14th year, ended on Sunday, October 21 at the I Am Original Awards Night in Dolphy Theater, ABS-CBN. This year's theme was "I Am Original," encompassing the theme of what it truly means to be human.
The jury for this year's festival included Mac C. Alejandre, John Badalu, Patrick F. Campos, Piolo Pascual, Rory B. Quintos.
Which films and stars reigned supreme this year? Here are the winners:
- Audience Choice: Mamu; and A Mother Too by Rod Singh
- Champion Bughaw: Paglisan by Carl Papa
- One-Minute Student Film Competition: Para Kay Tatay by Christlin Conanan from University of the Philippines Diliman
- Best Sound: Jess Carlos for Paglisan
- Best Music: Tie between Erwin Romulo for Never Tear Us Apart and Teresa Barrozo for Paglisay
- Best Editing: Ilsa Malsi for Never Tear Us Apart
- Best Production Design: Thesa Tang for Never Tear Us Apart
- Best Cinematography: Sasha Palomares for Never Tear Us Apart
- Best Screenplay: Carl Papa and Aica Ganhinhin for Paglisan
- Best Short Film: Manila Is Full of Men Named Boy by Andrew Stephen Lee
- Best Supporting Actress: Mary Joy Apostol for Hospicio
- Best Supporting Actor: Arron Villaflor for Mamu; and A Mother Too
- Best Actress: Iyah Mina for Mamu; and A Mother Too
- Best Actor: Alwin Uytingco for Asuang
- Best Director: Whammy Alcazaren for Never Tear Us Apart
- Special Citation: A Short History of a Few Bad Things by Keith Deligero
- Best Picture: Paglisan by Carl Papa
- Jury Prize: Never Tear us Apart by Whammy Alcazaren
– Rappler.com