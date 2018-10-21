Which of your favorite films bagged an award this year?

Published 6:55 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The 2018 Cinema One Originals festival has come to a close, and the results of this year’s triumphant entries are in. (READ: FULL LIST: Cinema One Originals Festival 2018 entries)

The film festival, now on its 14th year, ended on Sunday, October 21 at the I Am Original Awards Night in Dolphy Theater, ABS-CBN. This year's theme was "I Am Original," encompassing the theme of what it truly means to be human.

The jury for this year's festival included Mac C. Alejandre, John Badalu, Patrick F. Campos, Piolo Pascual, Rory B. Quintos.

Which films and stars reigned supreme this year? Here are the winners:

Audience Choice: Mamu; and A Mother Too by Rod Singh

Mamu; and A Mother Too Rod Singh Champion Bughaw: Paglisan by Carl Papa

Paglisan by Carl Papa One-Minute Student Film Competition: Para Kay Tatay by Christlin Conanan from University of the Philippines Diliman

Para Kay Tatay by Best Sound: Jess Carlos for Paglisan

Best Music: Tie between Erwin Romulo for Never Tear Us Apart and Teresa Barrozo for Paglisay



Best Editing: Ilsa Malsi for Never Tear Us Apart

Best Production Design: Thesa Tang for Never Tear Us Apart



Best Cinematography: Sasha Palomares for Never Tear Us Apart

Best Screenplay: Carl Papa and Aica Ganhinhin for Paglisan

Best Short Film: Manila Is Full of Men Named Boy by Andrew Stephen Lee



Best Supporting Actress: M ary Joy Apostol for Hospicio

Best Supporting Actor: Arron Villaflor for Mamu; and A Mother Too

Best Actress: Iyah Mina for Mamu; and A Mother Too

Best Actor: Alwin Uytingco for Asuang

Best Director: Whammy Alcazaren for Never Tear Us Apart



Special Citation: A Short History of a Few Bad Things by Keith Deligero

Best Picture: Paglisan by Carl Papa



Jury Prize: Never Tear us Apart by Whammy Alcazaren

