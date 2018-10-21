Are Noah Centineo fans even surprised?

Published 8:18 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not that it even comes as a shocker, but it has been confirmed: according to Netflix, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, is among part of the streaming platform’s list of most-viewed original movies.

Netflix stated that TATBILB is “one of its most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing" to date.



The film adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling book stars the Asian-American heroine Lana Condor and swoon-worthy Noah Centineo as the film's leading couple.

It premiered on Netflix in August and still continues to make waves in the rom-com-loving community, thanks to the film's relatable characters and the undeniable chemistry of the two good-looking stars.

Netflix also disclosed that part of its Q3 earnings involved the whopping 80 million subscribers who watched Netflix's set of romcoms this summer. Aside from TATBILB, this list includes Set It Up, Like Father, The Kissing Booth, and Sierra Burger is a Loser.

With their sudden success in the romantic comedy genre, Netflix also stated that they have more romcom projects lined up for the future. – Rappler.com