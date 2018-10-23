The DC movie’s sequel was originally set to premiere on November 1, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Not sure when you'd be seeing your favorite DC heroine again? Wonder no more - Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the highly-acclaimed Wonder Woman summer film, has just released its new official premiere date - June 5, 2020.

Gal Gadot made the big announcement on her official Twitter account.

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!



Why was it moved to 2020 from its previous November 2019 release date?

“We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer, so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did," Warner's president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said.

"This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will both be returning for Wonderwoman 1984, ˆwith Kristen Wiig as a new addition to the cast as the film’s villain. Director of 2017's Wonder Woman Patty Jenkins will still be at the helm of the sequel. – Rappler.com