Basketball star, actor, and now possible producer to an iconic slasher film reboot, King James is doing it all

Published 4:28 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Horror fanatics and scaredy cats, are you ready? The famously feared mask-wearing slasher may be making his bone-chilling return to the silver screen, and we might have King James to thank for it.

LeBron James has been tapped to take on the role of producer as plans to bring Jason Voorhees back to life in a rebooted cult classic are currently underway.

LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment, along with Vertigo Entertainment, the company behind It, are currently in the early stage talks of reviving Friday the 13th. Warner Bros, the studio that distributed the last 2009 reboot, is expected to land this film.

SpringHill Entertainment has been busy producing the much-awaited Space Jam sequel starring LeBron himself, but if Friday the 13th is acquired, this project will be their biggest as a production company.

The project is still in early development, with no writer or director in tow yet. –Rappler.com