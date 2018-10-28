Antoinette Jadaone is working on a LizQuen movie
MANILA, Philippines — It seems like we still can't get enough of the romantic films (and maybe hugot culture, too), because another upcoming film featuring a popular love team is coming to cinemas next year.
CarGel, kindly move aside, because Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, collectively known as "LizQuen" will star in a movie that will be written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone.
Details about the coming film project are still under wraps, but we know that it'll be a collaboration between Black Sheep and Project 8 cor. San Joaquin Projects. Black Sheep is the studio that produced Exes Baggage while Project 8 cor. San Joaquin Projects was behind Never Not Love You.
The film is set to be released in 2019. — Rappler.com