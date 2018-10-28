The film, starring Yeng Constantino and TJ Trinidad, was recognized at the Cape Town International Film Market and Festival

Published 10:09 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — CineFilipino Film Festival 2018 winner The Eternity Between Seconds bagged the Best Script trophy at the acclaimed Cape Town International Film Market and Festival in South Africa on October 19. (READ: Eternity Between Seconds wants you to know it's ok to be stuck)

The film, starring singer Yeng Constantino and TJ Trinidad, won 5 awards at the 2018 CineFilipino Film Festival for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Sound Design. The plot revolves around the chance encounter of two strangers on a layover in a South Korean airport.

To the team of The Eternity Between Seconds, the continuation of their winning streak came as a surprise, espcially after it just debuted at the Busan International Film Festival 2018 on October 5.

“I was pleasantly surprised, of course. I wasn’t expecting anything, but it’s an honor for me that the film is appreciated and recognized on an international platform," director Alec Figuracion said.

“Personally, I’m just happy that I get to share this story to a wider audience, and I’m very much grateful that people continually see any kind of merit in the film."

A special screening of The Eternity Between Seconds will take place at the University of the Philippines in Manila on Monday, October 29. — Rappler.com