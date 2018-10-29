It was a landslide of wins for the Filipino film community in New York City

Published 7:45 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — A whopping 11 awards were bestowed upon a handful of Filipino filmmakers, actors, and movies on October 18 at the awards night of the 2018 International Film Festival Manhattan (IFFM).

The prestigious festival was held in New York City from October 17 to 21 and featured world-class films from all over the globe, including France, Bulgaria, Sweden, Italy, and Canada.

Proudly, Filipino talents emerged victorious. Here are the 11 awards they took home from the IFFM 2018:

Lifetime Achievement Awardee: Baby Go

Baby Go Best Student Film: Kiss director Harlene Bautista

Best Production Design: Fritz Silorio of Chop Chop Blues

Best Cinematography : Jameelah Rose Prado Lineses of Atareek

IFFM Most Popular: Who Am I director Mark Justine Aguillon

Best Short: Black Palette director Fritz Silorio, producer Kate Brios, Froilan Sales

Best Director Short: Public Service director Mark Dela Cruz

Best Actor: Sekyu actor Allen Dizon

Best Actress: The Maid in London actress Andi Eigenmann

The Maid in London actress Andi Eigenmann Best Documentary: Revolution Selfie The Red Batallion director Steven de Castro

Independent Achievement Award: Am-Amma director/producer Dexter Macaraeg, Kadena director Arvin Belarmino, producers Patsy Ferrer, Dan Masinsin

IFFM festival director Luis Pedron said: "I am honored to feature these talented Filipino filmmakers on screen and onstage during their Q&A’s. They are some of the most prolific filmmakers in the Philippines right now.”

The IFMM awards night was held at the Kalayaan Hall of the Philippine Center, New York City and premiered Joel Lamangan’s Sekyu. —Rappler.com