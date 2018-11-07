It'll only be showing for one day, so buy now and get ready for a screen full of magic!

Published 3:40 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Still on a Coldplay hangover from their one-night show back in April 2017 at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds? No shame.

Thankfully, your favorite British rock band is back – on the big screen, at least.

Coldplay's official documentary film, A Head Full of Dreams, is set to be released for one day only in participating SM Cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, November 14.

Directed by Mat Whitecross, the documentary runs for two hours and will offer fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes stories on the renowned band's colorful 20-year history.

From playing in pubs to now performing sold-out shows in some of the world's biggest stadiums, A Head Full of Dreams will take audiences on an in-depth, immersive journey on how the band rose from humble beginnings to glorified international fame.



Expect a lot of zoom-ins on lead vocalist Chris Martin, bassist Guy Berryman, guitarist John Buckland, drummer Will Champion, and creative director Phil Harvey's relationships with one another, live footage from their A Head Full of Dreams tour, backstage clips, a whopping 20 years' worth of archived treasures, and of course, a lot of rockin' good music.

Tickets are now available at the SM Cinemas website, where you can also access the full list of participating cinemas and their corresponding time slots. —Rappler.com