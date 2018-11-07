Who else missed this critically-acclaimed, award-winning TV franchise?

Published 5:18 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Breaking Bad fans, we're here to break some good news. The highly-acclaimed, award-winning hit show from the AMC network has been resurrected after 5 years, now as a full-length Breaking Bad feature film.

Years after ending its fifth and final season in 2013, show creator Vince Gilligan confirmed to Variety on Tuesday, November 6 (Wednesday, November 7 in the Philippines) that he is currently working on a film connected to the widely-loved, famed series as its scriptwriter, executive producer, and possible director.

The spin-off project is expected to run for two hours, and is quoted to “be set in the existing Breaking Bad franchise.” Codenamed under the temporary title Greenbrier, it has been said that the movie's premise will “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom”.

Production for the film is expected to begin mid-November at New Mexico.

Specific details, such as if the main cast will include the show’s iconic pair Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, or if the movie is due for a theatrical or TV movie release, are yet to be announced.

This will be Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan's first project under his newly-signed three-year deal with Sony Pictures Television. —Rappler.com