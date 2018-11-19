Which poster is your favorite?

Published 10:24 AM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Production companies have began releasing the posters for films that are part of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2018. (FULL LIST: The 'Magic 8' of the MMFF 2018 film festival)

Six posters have been released while two have yet to be posted.

The film festival kicks off with a parade on December 23.

Fantastica - Star Cinema

Jack Em Popoy The Puliscredibles - MZet, APT, and CCM Productions

View this post on Instagram Baka hindi na ulit mangyari ito! Markahan na ang inyong kalendaryo! December 25, Araw ng Pasko isang napakasayang regalo ang hatid ni Bossing, Maine at Coco sa inyo! #JackEmPopoyThePuliscredibles #JackEmPopoyOfficialPoster A post shared by Coco Martin PH (@cocomartin_ph) on Nov 17, 2018 at 8:21am PST



Mary, Marry Me - Ten17 Inc



View this post on Instagram December 25, 2018 #MMFF2018 A post shared by Celestine Gonzaga-Soriano (@celestinegonzaga) on Nov 17, 2018 at 2:14am PST

Otlum - Horsehoe Productions



View this post on Instagram Isang gabi sa bahay ampunan. Sukatan ng pagkakaibigan. Mga ka-OTLUM, ito na ang ating official poster! Ang pelikulang mae-enjoy ng buong tropa at pamilya ngayong Kapaskuhan, #OTLUM opens December 25 in cinemas nationwide! . . #OTLUM #MMFF2018 A post shared by Horseshoe Studios (@horseshoestudios) on Nov 14, 2018 at 2:16am PST



Aurora - Aliud Entertainment, Viva Films

One Great Love - Regal Films

– Rappler.com