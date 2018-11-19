LOOK: Metro Manila Film Festival 2018 movie posters
MANILA, Philippines – Production companies have began releasing the posters for films that are part of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2018. (FULL LIST: The 'Magic 8' of the MMFF 2018 film festival)
Six posters have been released while two have yet to be posted.
The film festival kicks off with a parade on December 23.
Fantastica - Star Cinema
Jack Em Popoy The Puliscredibles - MZet, APT, and CCM Productions
Mary, Marry Me - Ten17 Inc
Otlum - Horsehoe Productions
Aurora - Aliud Entertainment, Viva Films
One Great Love - Regal Films
View this post on Instagram
TONIGHT! ONE GREAT LOVE official trailer premieres November 14, Wednesday 6pm Watch it on Regal Entertainment Inc Facebook and Youtube! Starring Dennis Trillo, JC De Vera and Kim Chiu with Eric Quizon, Marlo Mortel, Miles Ocampo, Niña Dolino Directed by Enrico S. Quizon #OneGreatLoveMMFF #OneGreatLoveTrailer Opens December 25
– Rappler.com