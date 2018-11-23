The teaser trailer of the Disney classic is giving us no worries for the rest of our days

Published 11:09 AM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Can't wait to see Simba become king again? We can't either!

In 2019, the beloved classic The Lion King is coming back after 24 years as a live-action remake starring James Earl Jones as Mufasa once again, Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyoncé as Nala.

Hans Zimmer will be scoring this film again, while Elton John is set to rework some of his original compositions.

Thanks to director Jon Favreau's CGI hybrid version of Simba, the fuzzy cub is looking as cute as ever, and our nostalgia is hitting us just as hard. We can definitely feel The Lion King love tonight!

The Lion King is set to hit US theaters on July 19, 2019. – Rappler.com