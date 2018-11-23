'This movie is not just your typical dance movie,' says Director Paul Basinillo

Published 1:13 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the very first time, Nadine Lustre will be pairing up with Sam Concepcion on the big screen for the upcoming dance-centric film Indak.

Viva Films, the movie’s production company, held a story conference on Monday, November 19, for Indak. Viva Entertainment posted footage of the story conference on its Youtube page.

Director Paul Basinillo said that Indak won’t simply be a dance movie.

“There’s a relationship, of course. Because this movie is not just your typical dance movie, it’s a journey between the personalities also,” Basinillo said.

"We're super excited. It will have a lot of dancing and a lot of production numbers. That’s what I’m looking forward to," Nadine was quoted in an ABS-CBN report as saying.

Basinillo also mentioned that dance crew G-Force will choreograph some of the film’s main dance numbers. OPM will also be featured in the film.

Indak is set to be released in theaters on March 2019. —Rappler.com