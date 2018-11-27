The fantasy adventure novel series by Eoin Colfer is getting the cinematic treatment in 2019

Published 8:23 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — It's official: the famed science fiction fantasy series is moving from the written word to the big screen, as confirmed by the newly-released teaser trailer of Walt Disney Studios' Artemis Fowl.

The film adaptation of Irish author Eoin Colfer's book is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also worked on the live-action Cinderella movie in 2015 and Thor in 2011. The cast includes Ferdia Shaw, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Judi Dench, and Lara McDonnell.

Artemis Fowl will be based only on the plot of the first book, which is about 12-year-old criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl as he undertakes a battle of intelligence and a wits with a hidden race of fairies who may be responsible for his father’s disappearance.

The Artemis Fowl series has 8 novels in total.

Artemis Fowl is set to be released in US theaters on August 9, 2019. — Rappler.com