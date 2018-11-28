Who else can't wait to see Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky on-screen again?

Published 2:41 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — If you thought the Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky on-screen love story was over, we’ve got a glimmer hope for you: it may not be the end just yet.

Various media outlets have reported that To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before may be getting a sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and Paramount signed a multi-picture deal, with a sequel to TATBILB as one of the new partnership’s possible upcoming projects.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement after seeing director Susan Johnson's Instagram post on Tuesday, November 27 (Wednesday, November 28 in the Philippines) with the caption, "Well, the cat’s out of the bag! Thanks for the support, everyone!!! It’s all you!”.

However, after the release of The Hollywood Reporter’s report, Johnson deleted her previous post and posted another one.

"I was just sharing what I was reading online for the first time, along with all of you, this morning. Some of the media interpreted this as 'director confirms sequel.' I did no such thing, but so happy to see this conversation travel far and wide so quickly. And as I did say this morning, it’s all you! Thanks for the support! You guys are the best fans ever. You’ll know when I know. Promise," she wrote.

So, has the sequel officially been given the go signal or not? Teen Vogue asked Netflix for confirmation, but Netflix said that the sequel has not yet been confirmed and is still in discussions.

Many fans have been speculating a second film, being that TATBILB is based on the 3-novel series written by Jenny Han, with its two succeeding books entitled, P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

The first film’s ending credits also offered a sneak peek of the last recipient of LJ’s love letters, John Ambrose McClaren, which may indicate the continuation of Lara Jean Covey's high school adventures.

It's no doubt that fans all over the world are clamoring for a sequel, but even the cast and crew have their fingers crossed for one, too.

In August 2018, Susan Johnson told Indiewire, “There’s so many things in the second book that I would love to see in a sequel. The whole reason why I wrote a second book was for the character of John Ambrose McClaren, who is a fan favorite, and he’s a favorite of mine too.”

Even leading lady Lara Condor had gushed about the idea of a sequel. "The whole cast would love to do it,” she said. “I think we all would love for that to happen. Everyone has said that.”

So, are the signs pointing to a yes? Maybe, but for now, we’ll have to sit tight and await final confirmation. Until then, we’ll be rewatching the first movie again and again. —Rappler.com