Nick Fury guides Carol in finding about her past

Published 2:44 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new trailer for Captain Marvel was released on Tuesday, December 4. (WATCH: The first 'Captain Marvel' trailer is finally here)

In the new trailer, we get more information about Carol Danvers' life (Brie Larson). Together with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Carol tries to recall her life on earth and how she got the powers that make her superhero.

Jude Law and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan also stars in the film directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Captain Marvel is set to be released in the US on March 6, 2019. – Rappler.com