Horror icon Chucky will be terrorizing TV screens next

Published 1:01 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The murderous doll of our nightmares is back, and we're not too sure if we're more excited or scared about his upcoming TV debut.

Don Mancini, the original creator of the 1998 hack-and-slash film series Child’s Play, has confirmed that he’s bringing Chucky back to life in an 8-part TV series of the same title.

Mancini, whose recent works include NBC's Hannibal, Syfy’s Channel Zero and Psycho IV, revealed on December 5, Wednesday (December 6, Thursday in the Philippines), more details on the upcoming 2019 project.

What can fans of the horror cult classic expect from the show? "Just from having worked on Hannibal and Channel Zero, I saw an opportunity to reinvent the franchise yet again,” writer-director Mancini shared on the horror podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris.

“One of the things that has kept the franchise alive and thriving for so long is that we’ve reinvented it in different ways, by making it a comedy, and then back to horror. But the sheer storytelling real estate of doing eight to 10 episodes… will allow us to delve into characters and relationships in a way that we’re never afforded in just a 90-minute movie. That’s really exciting to me," he added.

He also spoke about exploring "different avenues" in the TV series.

"We’re going to be able to explore different avenues with different characters that are among fan favorites. A lot of times people will say, ‘What’s Tiffany’s backstory?’ and ‘What about Glen or Glenda?’ All these different avenues. Now we have a way of exploring all of this, and that’s really exciting," Mancini shared.

Mancini wrote all 6 sequels of the Child's Play movie franchise. According to Comicbook, he intentionally ended the last film Cult of Chucky on a cliffhanging note to allow the possibility of a follow-up TV series.

The Child's Play TV series will have original voice actor Brad Dourif returning as Chucky, and will also have production partner David Kirschner at the helm along with Mancini. The show is expected to follow the original film's setting in the 80's.

A Child’s Play movie reboot by MGM and Orion Pictures, starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry, is expected to premiere in US theaters on June 21, 2019. – Rappler.com