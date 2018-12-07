The trailer to the highly-anticipated fourth 'Avengers' film is giving us goosebumps

Published 9:29 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel fans, are you ready? The highly-awaited first official trailer for the fourth Avengers movie, entitled Avengers: Endgame is finally here, and we can't contain our excitement.

After the cliffhanging end of Avengers: Infinity War, many are wondering about the fate of the Marvel heroes who weren't wiped out by Thanos' evil hand, namely Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

Other heroes set to appear in the fourth Avengers film are Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

Avengers: Endgame is set for a May 3, 2019 release in the US. – Rappler.com