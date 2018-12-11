Godzilla is back and he's about to face bigger enemies

Published 2:40 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros released the newest trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters on Tuesday, December 2 – and the giant beast is about to face even more enemies.

The new movie focuses on the crypto-zoological agency called Monarch. We not only meet Godzilla but also new beasts, including the 3-headed monster King Ghidorah.

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, Zhang Ziyi, Sally Hawkins, Vera Farmiga, and Kyle Chandler star in the film, directed by Michael Dougherty.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens on May 31, 2019 in the US. – Rappler.com