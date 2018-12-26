Here's your guide to all the films in the MMFF

Published 7:30 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, a very unique thing happens once December 25 arrives – almost all cinemas nationwide screen only movies that are part of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Since 1975, the MMFF has been the premiere of Filipinos movies both iconic and, regretably, forgettable.

Which category will the movies of 2018 fall under?

Before you head out and watch an MMFF movie of your choice, check out these reviews:

Aurora review: Dead in the water: "Aurora had promise. Sadly, it ends up dead in the water."

Otlum review: Brief and witless: "Even as a morality tale, the film fails miserably"

(Editor's note: We'll be updating this page with more reviews as they come in.)

– Rappler.com