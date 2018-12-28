How many endings does the choose-your-own-adventure film have?

Published 4:01 PM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the interactive episode fans have been waiting for (and obsessing over) went live on Netflix on December 28, and technically, it’s actually a standalone film that runs for longer than your average Black Mirror episode.

So how much time should you allot for yourself to wallow in this potential Netflix black hole?

The run time for the film’s default path is approximately 90 minutes, which is not bad really – perfect for a post-work or pre-bedtime viewing. The viewer gets about 10 to 15 seconds to make a choice, so you can factor that in to your calculations.

Then again, once you complete one path, you’re most likely going to want to do another round until you get a different ending – and it may not be as simple as just making different choices. There are 5 possible main endings, so it sounds doable enough to get to all of them after a certain number of rewatches. But there are also multiple variations of each ending, so chances are slim of you getting the exact same story as another viewer.

To make things even more complicated, given the number of choice points embedded into the story, the film’s unique permutations number in the trillions. Indeed, this Black Mirror installment is mind-blowing even on paper.

The film is subtitled in 28 languages, and dubbed in 10, and it’s available on most devices running the latest version of the Netflix app, though it isn’t yet supported on Chromecast or Apple TV.

And just in case you wanted to know, the whole thing complicated as it is, only took 35 days to film.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is set in 1980s London. It follows the story of Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), a fledgling video game designer, who wants to create Bandersnatch, a choose-your-own-adventure game based on a novel he was given as a child.

Dive in to the film (at your own risk) on Netflix. – Rappler.com