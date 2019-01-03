Netflix can't believe it has to warn people not to go around doing things blindfolded, either

Published 2:04 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – When entertainment giant Netflix released the dystopian thriller Bird Box, you can be sure they wanted it to be streamed by the millions and quite possibly, go viral.

What it didn't want, however, was for it to birth a "challenge" that can pose an actual danger to people.

"Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes," Netflix US said in a tweet.

So what's the Bird Box challenge? It's people going through both mundane and arguably dangerous tasks while blindfolded.

Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, is about an unknown deathly entity that has taken over a post-apocalyptic Earth.

Bullock's character and two young children must survive a two-day journey through forests and rivers to find safety. Because the unknown creatures somehow cause people who see it to go insane, they must go through the journey blindfolded – hence the new internet "challenge."

The movie began streaming on Netflix December 21. – Rappler.com