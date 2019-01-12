Book those premiere dates ASAP!

Published 1:33 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – 2019 isn't just looking like a great year for live music so far – it's also panning out to be an exciting year packed with must-watch international blockbusters and local gems.

Which movies do you want to catch on the silver screen this year?

January

Sakali Maging Tayo - January 16

Glass - January 16

Born Beautiful - January 23

February

X-Men: Dark Phoenix- February 16

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - February 22

March

Captain Marvel - March 8

Us - March 13

Dumbo - March 27

Indak

April

Shazam! - April 4

Pet Sematary - April 5

Hellboy - April 12

Avengers: Endgame - April 26

May

Pokemon Detective Pikachu - May 9

John Wick: Chapter 3 - May 16

Aladdin - May 22

Godzilla: King of the Monsters - May 31

June



On the Job 2 - June 12

Men in Black International - June 14

Toy Story 4 - June 19

July

Spider-Man: Far From Home - July 5

The Lion King - July 17

X-Men: The New Mutants - July 31

August

Artemis Fowl - August 7

September

It: Chapter Two - September 6

October

Joker - October 4

Zombieland 2 - October 11

The Goldfinch - October 16

November

Frozen 2 - November 22

December

Star Wars: Episode IX - December 20

We will update this list as more 2019 movie release dates are announced. – Rappler.com