LIST: 2019 movies to look forward to
MANILA, Philippines – 2019 isn't just looking like a great year for live music so far – it's also panning out to be an exciting year packed with must-watch international blockbusters and local gems.
Which movies do you want to catch on the silver screen this year?
January
Sakali Maging Tayo - January 16
Glass - January 16
Born Beautiful - January 23
February
X-Men: Dark Phoenix- February 16
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - February 22
March
Captain Marvel - March 8
Us - March 13
Dumbo - March 27
April
Shazam! - April 4
Pet Sematary - April 5
Hellboy - April 12
Avengers: Endgame - April 26
May
Pokemon Detective Pikachu - May 9
John Wick: Chapter 3 - May 16
Aladdin - May 22
Godzilla: King of the Monsters - May 31
June
On the Job 2 - June 12
Men in Black International - June 14
Toy Story 4 - June 19
July
Spider-Man: Far From Home - July 5
The Lion King - July 17
X-Men: The New Mutants - July 31
August
Artemis Fowl - August 7
September
It: Chapter Two - September 6
October
Joker - October 4
Zombieland 2 - October 11
The Goldfinch - October 16
November
Frozen 2 - November 22
December
Star Wars: Episode IX - December 20
We will update this list as more 2019 movie release dates are announced. – Rappler.com