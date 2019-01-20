'Alam mo, 'di ko talaga alam kung ano nangyari (I really don't know what happened)'

Published 3:03 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Things always seem to be perfect until... they aren't. And it seems that Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil (LizQuen to the uninitiated) explore how love comes together and how it threatens to fall apart in the latest video teaser for their upcoming movie Alone/Together.

In the teaser, Liza plays an arts student from the University of the Philippines Diliman who wants to "change the world." Enrique is supportive of her achievements but playfully doubtful about her dreams, to which Liza shoots back: "Gusto mo, sama pa kita eh! Mababago natin ang mundo (I can bring you along too! We can change the world)."

The short teaser includes a montage of images familiar to students, alumni, or even just frequent visitors of the state university – chasing after jeepneys, watching the annual lantern parade together, and enjoying a lazy afternoon by the Sunken Garden.

The teaser then ends with what seems like a flash forward – both Liza and Enrique's characters are clearly more grown up.

"Alam mo, 'di ko talaga alam kung ano nangyari (I really don't know what happened)," a more world-weary Liza says, as Rivermaya's "214" starts playing in the background.

Little has been revealed about the movie's exact story, but if Black Sheep's teasers are to be believed, it seems like Alone/Together will be charting out how love begins and ends rather bitterly.

"Traydor ang mga alaala (Memories betray you)," reads a teaser poster for the movie.

Alone/Together is written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone. It will hit theaters on February 13. – Rappler.com