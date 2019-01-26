Enchong and Janine star in a pre-Valentine's movie

Published 4:32 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of Valentine's Day, Regal Films offers it's newest romantic-comedy film Elise, starring Enchong Dee and Janine Gutierrez.

Directed by Joel Ferrer, Elise is based on real-life events. It tells the story of childhood friends Bert (Enchong) and Elise (Janine). Bert has always had feelings for Elise. Now that they are all grown up, will his feelings be reciprocated at last?

Here are few things to know about the movie, which is scheduled for release on February 6:

1. A mini-reunion for Enchong and Janine. This is the second time for Enchong and Janine – who come from different networks – to work together. The two previously appeared on the horror movie Lila in 2016.

2. This is the first movie for Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann. Known for being a former Ateneo courtside reporter and TV host, Laura is now venturing into showbiz by doing her first movie under Regal.

Asked how abou her acting experience at the press conference, Laura said: "Very eye-opening and you learn to respect artistas as well because now I'm not just seeing them from a movie screen. I'm getting to know how they work and how much they sacrifice. They're there sometimes until 4 am in the morning just to make a good movie for everyone."

3. Elise is not just a love story. In a press release, director Joel Ferrer explained that Elise is not just focused on romance.

"It's a long journey from start to finish. This is a story of finding your purpose in life.... It talks about love, moving on, loving again, chasing, and finding your dream and your values," he said.

4. Elise marks Janine's entry in the romantic-comedy genre. Known for doing dramatic roles, Janine said she enjoyed doing the film.

"Sobrang saya. Sobrang na-enjoy ko 'yung shooting. Kasi nakakarelate ako as in may mga eksena na parang, oh nangyari na ito sa amin ng mga kabarkada ko. Nangyari na ito sa akin sa dati kong crush. So it was really fun kasi 'yung mga eksena parang totoo lang. I guess dahil inspired din siya by a true story."

(It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed the shooting. Because I can relate to some of the scenes like, oh this happened to me and my friends, it happened to me and my crush. So it was really fun because a lot of the scenes just seemed real. I guess because it was also inspired by a true story.)

The movie also introduces Victor Anastacio and Miel Espinosa.