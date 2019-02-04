It's not a lot but we'll take it!

Published 8:38 AM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If the wait for Avengers: Endgame is taking much too long, here's something to maybe, just maybe, tide you over.

Marvel Studios released during the Super Bowl a new teaser for the upcoming movie.

In it, our remaining heroes seem to be preparing for a big battle ahead – but not before a a quick black and red montage of those (spoiler alert, in case you've somehow managed to avoid watching Avengers: Infinity War) who unceremoniously disappeared no thanks to Thanos.

"Some people move on. But not us," says Steve Rogers (aka Captain America, played by Chris Evans)

Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas in the US on April 26. – Rappler.com