WATCH: There's no moving on in new 'Avengers: Endgame' teaser
MANILA, Philippines – If the wait for Avengers: Endgame is taking much too long, here's something to maybe, just maybe, tide you over.
Marvel Studios released during the Super Bowl a new teaser for the upcoming movie.
In it, our remaining heroes seem to be preparing for a big battle ahead – but not before a a quick black and red montage of those (spoiler alert, in case you've somehow managed to avoid watching Avengers: Infinity War) who unceremoniously disappeared no thanks to Thanos.
"Some people move on. But not us," says Steve Rogers (aka Captain America, played by Chris Evans)
Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas in the US on April 26. – Rappler.com