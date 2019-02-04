WATCH: Buzz Lightyear is in a bind in 'Toy Story 4' teaser
MANILA, Philippines – Toy Story 4 is set for release this year and if you're among the many who can't wait any longer, here's some good news: a teaser for the movie was released during the Super Bowl.
In the teaser, Woody reunites with Bo Beep at a carnival. When she asked where Buzz Lightyear was, Woody says: "He must be held up somewhere."
Buzz, meanwhile, finds himself in a bind – literally – has he's tied to what seems to be the wall of a carnival game. Two other toys aren't enthused by his presence and start hitting him – but Buzz, of course, gets the upperhand in the end.
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the voices of Woody and Buzz.
Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley and opens in the US June 21. – Rappler.com