Buzz and Woody are back!

Published 4:18 PM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Toy Story 4 is set for release this year and if you're among the many who can't wait any longer, here's some good news: a teaser for the movie was released during the Super Bowl.



In the teaser, Woody reunites with Bo Beep at a carnival. When she asked where Buzz Lightyear was, Woody says: "He must be held up somewhere."

Buzz, meanwhile, finds himself in a bind – literally – has he's tied to what seems to be the wall of a carnival game. Two other toys aren't enthused by his presence and start hitting him – but Buzz, of course, gets the upperhand in the end.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the voices of Woody and Buzz.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley and opens in the US June 21. – Rappler.com