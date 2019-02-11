...and in his full blue glory!

Published 11:34 AM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Disney released on Monday, February 11 (Sunday, February 10 in the US), the first peek into musician and actor Will Smith in full blue glory as Genie for the live-action remake of Aladdin.

The minute-long trailer shows Aladdin (Mena Massoud) making his way into the Cave of Wonders, upon the promoting of Jafar. We also meet Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and see the colorful city of Agrabah.

“Your life begins now... Aladdin”. Watch this special look at Disney’s #Aladdin, in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/XzZozU81DU — Disney (@Disney) February 11, 2019

While inside the cave, a clueless Aladdin rubs the lap and sets Genie, a powerful being who can grant his master's wishes (save for a handful of specific situations).

"You really don't know who I am? Genie, wishes, lamp? None of that ring a bell?" says Genie, as Aladdin backs off in confusion.

The live action remake, directed by Guy Ritchie, hits theaters on May 24 in the US. – Rappler.com