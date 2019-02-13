Can you... 'Imagine?'

Published 11:07 AM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's almost impossible to live a life without knowing "Let It Be," "Here Comes The Sun," "Yesterday," or, well, "Imagine." They are, after all, among the best songs by The Beatles – the iconic English rock band who needs no introduction.

But what if we lived in a world without John, Paul, George, and Ringo? It's a world the movie Yesterday imagines and plays around with – and if the trailer is any indication, it's going to be a hoot.

In the trailer, we meet Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), a musician whose last gig consists of 4 bewildered kids half-listening to him performing. On his way home, a worldwide blackout happens. He gets hit by a car, loses his teeth and wakes up just fine – until he gets a new guitar, hangs out with his friends, and sings "Yesterday."

"When did you write that?" Ellie (Lily James), his best friend, asks.

"I didn't write it. Paul McCartney wrote it, The Beatles... No, stop it. "Yesterday"... is one of the greatest songs ever written," answers a baffled Jack.

"But it's not Coldplay. It's not 'Fix You,'" another friend shoots back.

Jack realizes he's living in a world where, for some reason, The Beatles never existed. Then he launches a successful music career passing on Beatles classics – "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "Something In The Way She Moves," "Hey Jude," to list down a few – as his own.

While guesting on James Corden (who plays himsef), Jack "composes" "Something In The Way She Moves" on-the-spot and is later told that two men are claiming that his songs are actually theirs.

The movie features a star-studded cast – Ed Sheeran as an popular musician who seems to be a friend of Jack's (and who suggests that "Hey Jude" be tweaked to "Hey Dude" instead) and Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon as Jack's record producer.

Yesterday is directed by Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and written by Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill). It hits cinemas June 28. – Rappler.com