'Kaya hihigpitan ko ang yakap sa iyo. Alam ko na rin 'di 'to magtatagal'

Published 2:31 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If the premise of the movie Alone/Together isn't enough to make your hearts both flutter and break, then maybe, just maybe, a new single by Armi Millare will melt even the coldest part of your heart.

The UDD lead vocalist on Wednesday, February 13, released new single "Kapit" for the movie which stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. Alone/Together is directed by Antoinette Jadaone, best known for hit romance movies like That Thing Called Tadhana, Love You to the Stars and Back, and Never Not Love You. (Rappler Talk Entertainment: LizQuen, Antoinette Jadaone on modern love stories)

Alone/Together tells the story of art studies major Christine (Liza Soberano) and aspiring doctor Raf (Enrique Gil), college students who fall in love, dream big dreams together, only for the relationship to sour later on. Years later, they cross paths again and discover that relationships aren't easier or sweeter the second time around.

The rest of the details are vague but if the chorus of "Kapit" is any indication ("Kaya hihigpitan ko ang yakap sa iyo. Alam ko na rin 'di ‘to magtatagal. Sana ako’y maalala mo na ganito"), it's going to be as heart-wrenching as Antoinette's other love stories.

Alone/Together is now in cinemas nationwide. – Rappler.com