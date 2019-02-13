The film is set to hit theaters in November 2019

Published 10:40 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It would appear that the upcoming sequel to Disney’s Frozen will see Elsa’s ice powers tested in a very real way.

The first teaser trailer for Frozen II was released by Disney on February 13, and the almost 2-minute clip opens with Elsa, Queen of Arendelle, on a deserted stony beach, facing a threatening sea. She attempts to charge into the water several times using her ice powers – but the waves seem to overpower her relentlessly.

It’s unclear why Elsa is trying to get across the ocean, but more footage later on in the video hints that things may not be as sweet and summery as we left them in Arendelle. Elsa’s sister Anna looks distressed, their friend Kristoff and a herd of reindeer seem to be charging determinedly towards something, and Elsa and their beloved snowman Olaf seem to be engulfed in bright pink flames.

The film is a follow-up to Frozen, which introduced us to Elsa, the reluctant new queen of the fictional kingdom of Arendelle, bestowed with ice powers she never learned to use. Elsa then runs away to be on her own, setting off an eternal winter in Arendelle. Anna, her younger sister, goes through the snow and brings her back.

The film captured audiences with its heartwarming story, as well as its soundtrack, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – who are also doing the music for the sequel. Also returning are actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, who lent their voices to the characters in the first film.

Frozen II is set to open in US theaters on November 22. – Rappler.com