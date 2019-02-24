Who are you rooting for this year?

Published 7:18 AM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood is once again ready for the biggest awards show of them all – the Oscars, happening on Monday, February 25 (Sunday, February 24 in the US).

This year's awards show will have no host for the first time in 3 decades. (READ: Kevin Hart out as Oscars MC over anti-gay tweets )

Eight films are competing for this year's Best Picture, with Alfonso Cuaron's Roma nominated for 10 awards. Will the Netflix film take all the glory? (READ: Oscars night is here! Hollywood ready for glitzy gala

Keep refreshing this page for the list of winners.

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Foreign Language Film:

Best Animated Feature:

Best Documentary Feature:

Best Documentary Short Subject:

Best Animated Short Film:

Best Live Action Short Film:

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Original Score:

Best Original Song:

Best Cinematography:

Best Visual Effects:

Best Production Design:

Best Costume Design:

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Best Sound Editing:

Best Film Editing:

Best Sound Mixing:

___________________________

THE NOMINEES

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed - Paul Schrader

Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Vice - Adam McKay

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth and Will Fetters

Best Original Score

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song

"All The Stars" from Black Panther

"I'll Fight" from RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" from A Star Is Born

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Cinematography

Łukasz Żal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

Christopher Robin - Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

First Man - Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

Ready Player One - Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Sound Editing

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

– Rappler.com