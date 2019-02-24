LIVE UPDATES: Oscars 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood is once again ready for the biggest awards show of them all – the Oscars, happening on Monday, February 25 (Sunday, February 24 in the US).
This year's awards show will have no host for the first time in 3 decades. (READ: Kevin Hart out as Oscars MC over anti-gay tweets )
Eight films are competing for this year's Best Picture, with Alfonso Cuaron's Roma nominated for 10 awards. Will the Netflix film take all the glory? (READ: Oscars night is here! Hollywood ready for glitzy gala
Keep refreshing this page for the list of winners.
Best Picture:
Best Director:
Best Actor:
Best Actress:
Best Supporting Actor:
Best Supporting Actress:
Best Foreign Language Film:
Best Animated Feature:
Best Documentary Feature:
Best Documentary Short Subject:
Best Animated Short Film:
Best Live Action Short Film:
Best Original Screenplay:
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Best Original Score:
Best Original Song:
Best Cinematography:
Best Visual Effects:
Best Production Design:
Best Costume Design:
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Best Film Editing:
Best Sound Mixing:
___________________________
THE NOMINEES
Best Supporting Actress
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Cold War (Poland)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
- Roma (Mexico)
- Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Animated Feature
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Actor
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best Director
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best Documentary Feature
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
Best Animated Short Film
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Best Live Action Short Film
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
Best Original Screenplay
- The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
- First Reformed - Paul Schrader
- Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
- Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
- Vice - Adam McKay
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel and Ethan Coen
- BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott
- Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
- If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
- A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth and Will Fetters
Best Original Score
- Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
- BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
- If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
- Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
- Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman
Best Original Song
- "All The Stars" from Black Panther
- "I'll Fight" from RBG
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns
- "Shallow" from A Star Is Born
- "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Cinematography
- Łukasz Żal, Cold War
- Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
- Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
- Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
- Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
- Christopher Robin - Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
- First Man - Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
- Ready Player One - Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Best Production Design
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Best Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
Best Sound Editing
- A Quiet Place
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
Best Film Editing
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Green Book
- The Favourite
- Vice
Best Sound Mixing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
– Rappler.com