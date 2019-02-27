Charizard, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Cubone – we can't get enough of these live-action Pokemon

Published 9:23 AM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – You might not have realized this until today but a blue-eyed and very fuzzy Eevee is something you'll need to see at least once in your life. Thankfully, the latest trailer for the live-action Detective Pikachu delivers.

Once again, we meet Detective Pikachu (satisfyingly voiced by Ryan Reynolds) and learn just how he managed to meet Justice Smith (and his stapler gun) from that fateful night in the first trailer.

Detective Pikachu goes on to try and deduce what happened to Justice's father, who has gone missing. "Harry faked his own death. Or somebody faked his death. Or, Harry faked somebody else's death. The last one doesn't work at all," narrates Ryan.

The two earlier discovered that somehow, they understand each other. While other people can only hear "Pika Pika" (Pokemon typically only communicate using their name), Justice can fully understand the fuzzy, yellow creature.

The trailer also gives us a sneak peek at the live-action versions of beloved (and not so beloved Pokemon) – there's Eevee, a very scaly Charizard, Arcanines or Growlithes, and a Charmander who seems to be work Pokemon of men in uniform, a traffic-directing Machamp, Snorlax, a brooding Snubbull, a herd of Bulbasaurs, Blastoise, Cubones, an agitated Aipom, what seems to be a Psyduck safely tucked in someone's backpack (is that Misty – or a version of her?), and of course, the dreaded Mewtwo.

The second trailer, as with the first, ends with Justice, Pikachu, and Mr Mime.

The live-action take on the beloved franchise hits theaters in May 2019 yet. Pokemon is a media franchise that includes video games, an anime, animated movies, books, manga, and more.

Pikachu is among the most popular of the Pokemons – mostly because the popular anime features the adventures of trainer Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. – Rappler.com

