Two female powerhouses in one interview? Sign us up, please!

Published 6:00 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach sat down with Captain Marvel star and Oscar winner Brie Larson to talked about the highly-anticipated Marvel feature that's making its theatrical debut in March – in time for International Women's Day.

Brie plays Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel – arguably one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pia, meanwhile, was once crowned the most beautiful in the, well, universe.

The actress has been in Singapore to promote the movie in Asia.

"It's really surreal. It still hasn't hit me yet," Brie said of the character.

"I just care so much about female representation and showing female complexity on screen, and I was just honored to be considered for this role and to be joining a huge family."

The actress also talked about the training she went through for the part. One of her most memorable moments was when she was able to push an Jeep.

"That was like a big moment for me," she said.

"I mean I didn't know how to do a push-up before this. And by the end of this, I was able to do weighted push-ups, pull-ups... things that I never thought I would be able to do in my life."

Captain Marvel opens in the Philippines on March 6 and on March 8 in the US. – Rappler.com