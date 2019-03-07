The actresses won for their performances at the 2018 Cinemalaya Film Festival

Published 3:57 PM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ina Raymundo and Ai-Ai delas Alas were recently named Best Actress at the 39th Oporto International Film Festival in Portugal on March 2.

Both actresses won for their performance in films from the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival last August 2018. Ina was awarded for her role in Kuya Wes, while Ai-Ai won her her role in School Service – a performance which also won her the same award at Cinemalaya.

“I didn’t believe it because it was a Sunday morning and I wake up and see my manager’s message,” Ina said of the win during a Rappler Talk Entertainment interview on Thursday, March 7.

“It was also an answered prayer,” she said, adding that winning an international award was one of the things she listed down during their church’s prayer and fasting at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Ai-Ai was all gratitude when she posted about the win on her Instagram, thanking the festival, the people who worked with her on the film, her family, and god.

“Nais kong i-share ang award na ito sa king mga co actors sa pelikulang School Service (I would like to share this award with my co-actors in School Service),” she said.

At the same time, School Service director Louie Ignacio was awarded the Orient Express Special Jury Award, while Dante Rivero was named Best Actor for his performance in Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon. The film's director Carlo Catu also won, taking home the Director’s Week Special Jury Award. – Rappler.com