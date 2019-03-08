We pick the brain of the Neomanila director live on Rappler!

Published 8:59 AM, March 08, 2019

It should not have taken this long but Neomanila, a Cinemalaya 2017 entry directed by Mikhail Red, is finally getting its commercial release in the Philippines.

The film, which hits cinemas on March 13, follows the story of Toto (Timothy Castillo), a low-rent drug runner who needs bail money for his brother, who is mentored by gun-for-hire Irma (Eula Valdez).

In the age of extrajudicial killings and the so-called "drug war," it's a flick that resonates and asks at least a handful of questions.

As Neomanila finally becomes accessible to a wider range of audiences, we talk to the man behind it – and several other films we should all look out for.

