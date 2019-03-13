Get ready for a magic carpet ride

Published 8:21 AM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Disney has released the full trailer for Aladdin on Tuesday, March 12.

This time, the trailer gave us full look into Aladdin's world as he tries to run away from the kingdom's guards and later encounters Princess Jasmine, with whom he's immediately smitten with.

He then meets Jafaar and they travel to the cave to get the lamp, which he rubs – then out comes Genie (Will Smith). (WATCH: 'Aladdin' trailer shows Will Smith as Genie)

And in addition, we also get to see Aladdin turn into Prince Ali, hear the familiar songs "Never Hand A Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World," and head for magic carpet ride in and around Agrabah.

Aladdin opens on May 24 in the US. – Rappler.com