Iza Calzado, Karylle, Sunshine Dizon, and Diana Zubiri are back – this time as 4 powerful witches under the direction of Mark Reyes

Published 1:55 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for the Iflix original movie Mystified was finally released on Wednesday, March 13. (WATCH: Original 'Encantadia' sang'gres reunite in new iflix project)

Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, Iza Calzado, and Diana Zubiri reunite as 4 witches – Adela, Althea, Helena, and Katalina, who are blessed with magical powers. The 4 friends get together once more after the witch Hellga (Sunshine Cruz) vows to eliminate the non-magical beings with the help of other evil forces.

The trailer also shows the world they live in – travel via flying broom, and fight scenes between the 4 witches and their enemies.

Mystified is the first original Filipino movie by Iflix. It was produced alongside Sanggre Productions, which is headed by the 4 leads and Mark Reyes, who also directed the movie.

Mystified will stream for free starting March 29 on Iflix. – Rappler.com