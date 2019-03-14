See where it all began

Published 2:48 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It’s not as if anyone has forgotten – but Kris Aquino did appear in the Hollywood hit Crazy Rich Asians – and she has recently released the audition reel that got her into the history-making film. (FIRST LOOK: Kris Aquino goes glam in still from 'Crazy Rich Asians')

Kris posted the video on her Facebook page on March 13. In it, she is shown looking every bit the crazy rich Asian as she read the lines of Eleanor Young’s bible study group amigas.

In the film, however, Kris ended up playing different role than the ones she read for – that of Princess Intan, a Malay royal who appears in one scene, and interacts with Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), the film’s main character. (READ: Behind the scenes: Kris Aquino as Princess Intan in 'Crazy Rich Asians')

In her post, Kris explained why she shared the audition video only now, almost 8 months after the film’s premiere.

“On purpose, we held back on releasing the actual audition material that was sent to the Hollywood casters of Crazy Rich Asians... so why now? Because the time is right. I am okay in fact, comfortable sharing with you a special moment in my life,” she said.

“For the longest time every moment I was attacked about my Crazy Rich Asians participation, this was MINE to look back on – I was good enough for Warner Brothers and Producer Nina Jacobson…to greenlight Jon Chu and Kevin Kwan’s wild, perhaps crazy idea to write in the role of Princess Intan for Rachel’s ‘moment’- the lead star’s realization of her self-worth…for that scene everything I believe in as a woman was affirmed,” she said.

“Let tonight be for looking back at what’s been good. Tomorrow is another day.”

In an earlier interview with Pep, Kris shared that she booked a luxury suite at The Peninsula Manila for the audition, and even gathered a team of stylists, makeup artists, and technical consultants. She also said that she broke out all her Hermés tableware and tea sets, and wore couture for the audition.

Crazy Rich Asians premiered on August 22, 2018, and was the first Hollywood film in 25 years to have an all-Asian cast. (READ: 'Crazy Rich Asians' review: On the money)

The film tells the story of Rachel, a Chinese-American woman, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding), only to find out that he is the scion of one of the country’s most elite families. Rachel then has to keep up with Nick’s extremely wealthy world, and contend with the judgment from his overprotective mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh).

Aside from Kris, another kababayan, Filipino-American comedian Nico Santos, appeared in the film as Nick’s cousin Oliver. – Rappler.com